Bharat Biotech working with ICMR for speedy progress on vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, visited Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based Pharmaceutical company to know about the progress made in the development of indigenous coronavirus vaccine. The visit was part of his inspection of vaccine development in vaccine-hubs of India.

"At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous Covid vaccine," Modi tweeted.

During his visit, PM Modi congratulated the scientists for the progress they made in the trial so far.

The Prime Minister met with the company officials in a conference hall and deliberated on the progress made in bringing out a vaccine.

Later, he also briefly interacted with a few employees.

Before flying to Hyderabad, PM Modi visited pharma major Zydus-Cadilla's work on vaccine development in Ahmedabad.

After his Hyderabad visit, PM Modi was due to fly to Pune for a visit to Serum Institute of India, the company that will manufacture coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and Astrazeneca.

(With agency inputs)