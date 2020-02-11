Assembly election 2020: PM Modi congratulates Kejriwal as AAP sweeps Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal after his Aam Aadmi Party secured re-election in Delhi Assembly election by winning 43 seats while leading on 19 out of 70.

"Congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," PM Modi tweeted.

According to Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party won five seats while leading on three. Congress which hadn't declared its chief minister face is yet to open its account. The counting is still underway.

With Kejriwal looking all set for a third term as Delhi Chief Minister, congratulatory wishes are pouring in from various leaders.

"I am so glad that people have rejected BJP's attempts to convince them in wrong things. BJP has hopelessly failed in carrying the mischievous message that it wanted to carry to the people," said senior party leader P Chidambaram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took Twitter to congratulate Kejriwal.

"Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi results show Aam Aadmi Party all set to win the election with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," Banerjee tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also congratulated Kejriwal.

"Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal-ji and AAP workers for achieving a 'sweeping victory' in the polls," said Pawar.

"I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi, on a massive mandate," tweeted DMK chief MK Stalin.

"This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics," Stalin added in his tweet.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Kejriwal dedicated his win to the Delhi voters and said it will mark "beginning of a new kind of politics".

"This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal said while addressing the party workers in Delhi.



