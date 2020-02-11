Delhi Assembly election: BJP concedes defeat; congratulates Kejriwal for victory

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday conceded defeat in Delhi Assembly elections as Aam Aadmi Party won a resounding victory with lead on 63 seats out of 70.

"BJP accepts the mandate of the people. We will play our role as a constructive opposition and raise public issues in the assembly, " BJP chief JP Nadda said as the counting of Delhi Vidhan Sabha election 2020 was underway.

"I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal, his party and hope that his government will work for the development of the state," Nadda also said.

According to the Election Commission of India, AAP is leading in 63 assembly constituencies with the BJP far behind with 7 seats. Congress which hadn't declared its chief minister face is yet to open its account.

Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia who was trailing in successive rounds of counting is now leading with 3,129 votes in the Patparganj assembly constituency against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with AAP candidate Raghav Chadha leading from Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Meanwhile, speaking at the party headquarter, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal described the win as the "beginning of a new kind of politics".

Thanking the voters for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time, Kejriwal said, "Dilliwalon (Delhiites), I love you".

"This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal also said while addressing the party workers in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Congress party also conceded defeat as party spokesperson, Rajdeep Surjewala said it "accepts the verdict given by people of the national capital."

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the election.

"The result has further strengthened our pledge to make the party strong again," Surjewala also said.