Delhi Assembly Election Result: 'I love you', says Kejriwal to voters after landslide victory

This is the beginning of a new kind of politics, said Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday as his Aam Aadmi Party looked at the resounding victory in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha election 2020.

Thanking people for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time, Kejriwal said, "Dilliwalon (Delhiites), I love you".

"This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal also said while addressing the party workers in Delhi.

AAP surged ahead of its rival the BJP in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha election 2020 as leads suggested the ruling party is all set to sweep the Delhi Assembly election.

According to the Election Commission of India, AAP is leading in 63 assembly constituencies with the BJP far behind with 7 seats. Congress which hadn't declared its chief minister face is yet to open its account.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress had a vote share of 9.7 per cent against the BJP's 32.7 per cent and the AAP's 54.34 per cent. The Congress had been in power in Delhi for three straight terms between 1998-2013 with Dikshit as the chief minister.