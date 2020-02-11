Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE: AAP leads in 57 seats, BJP 13

Celebrations begin at AAP office in Delhi after reports that party is leading in early trends. Photograph: ANI
Feb 11, 2020, 11.52 AM
AAP surged ahead of rivals as the Delhi poll results trickled in and the party's official Twitter handle tweeted the photo of 'Mufflerman'.
Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020, 11.49 AM
Delhi Assembly election result 2020: CM Kejriwal's AAP surges as BJP trails, Congress fails to open account
AAP was leading in 57 seats with BJP trailing far behind with 13 seats. Congress which did not win a single seat in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election is not leading in any seat so far.
Feb 11, 2020, 11.45 AM
Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly seat Manish Sisodia is trailing by 1,427 votes from his nearest rival Ravinder Singh Negi. Manish Sisodia has got 13,844 votes, while Negi has got 15,271 votes, according to Election Commission website.
Overall AAP is leading in 57 seats with 52.4 per cent vote share and the BJP is leading on 13 seats with 39.9 per cent vote share. The Congress has not opened its account this time as well.
Feb 11, 2020, 11.37 AM
After fifth round of counting, Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon leading against Bharatiya Janata Party's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar constituency, reported news agency ANI.
Feb 11, 2020, 11.20 AM
Watch | Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Can Arvind Kejriwal retain his throne?
Feb 11, 2020, 11.15 AM
Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1427 votes in Patparganj assembly constituency, after third round of counting, reported news agency ANI.
Feb 11, 2020, 10.58 AM
As per official Election Commission trends, Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 52 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party in 18 seats.
Feb 11, 2020, 09.45 AM
As per latest official Election Commission trends, both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leading on 10 seats apiece.
Meanwhile, television reports have suggested that APP is leading in 43 seats followed by BJP which leads in 19 seats.
Feb 11, 2020, 09.32 AM
As per first Election Commission trends, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in seven seats while BJP in six. Aam Aadmi Party's Raghuvinder Shokeen and Saurabh Bhardwaj are leading from Nangloi Jat and Greater Kailash constituencies, respectively.
Feb 11, 2020, 09.27 AM
Celebrations begin at Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi after reports that party is leading in early trends. According to television reports, AAP is leading in 39 seats while BJP in 18.
Feb 11, 2020, 08.23 AM
Television reports quoting initial trends stated that APP was ahead in 20 seats while the BJP leading in eight. Congress just one seat.
Feb 11, 2020, 08.16 AM
''I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats,'' says Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as counting of votes begins.
Feb 11, 2020, 08.08 AM
Couting begins. Most of the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power, winning two-thirds seats while some have even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. The high octane campaign had seen the heavyweights of different parties leaving no stone unturned to influence the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other Union ministers and CMs sought votes for the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over 20 years now.
The ruling party -- AAP -- was mainly dependent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Congress party had pressed its several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning.
Feb 11, 2020, 07.59 AM
According to Delhi`s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes will take place at 21 centres. There will be a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency. A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country`s capital.
62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase.
Feb 11, 2020, 07.48 AM
The counting of votes for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 will begin at 8am today with the fate of Aam Adami Party(AAP) chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to be decided by voters of the national capital. The Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 have been keenly followed nationwide as it is seen as a big test for BJP which has been out of power in Delhi for the past 22 years, the big question on everybody's mind is will the party which dominates the government also come back to rule the capital?
The counting of votes will take place in several locations spread across the city after the Election Commission officials open the EVMs at 8am on Tuesday amid heavy security. The BJP has campaigned to get back the capital with home minister Amit Shah leading the effort and was later joined by PM Modi to take on CM Arvind Kejriwal. Although the BJP hasn't announced its CM face but Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been leading the electoral battle for the party.
Several key battles will be keenly followed especially in Dwarka, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi constituencies.
The AAP which had won 67 of the 70 Delhi Vidhan Sabha seats marking a watershed in assembly polls in the capital, this time, however, the BJP hopes to give the ruling party a tough fight although several exit polls have given Kejriwal's party a clear majority. The Congress which failed to open its account in the polls in 2015 will also be hoping to improve its poll tally.