Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE: AAP leads in 57 seats, BJP 13

The counting of votes for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 will begin at 8am today with the fate of Aam Adami Party(AAP) chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to be decided by voters of the national capital. The Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 have been keenly followed nationwide as it is seen as a big test for BJP which has been out of power in Delhi for the past 22 years, the big question on everybody's mind is will the party which dominates the government also come back to rule the capital?

The counting of votes will take place in several locations spread across the city after the Election Commission officials open the EVMs at 8am on Tuesday amid heavy security. The BJP has campaigned to get back the capital with home minister Amit Shah leading the effort and was later joined by PM Modi to take on CM Arvind Kejriwal. Although the BJP hasn't announced its CM face but Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been leading the electoral battle for the party.

Several key battles will be keenly followed especially in Dwarka, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi constituencies.

The AAP which had won 67 of the 70 Delhi Vidhan Sabha seats marking a watershed in assembly polls in the capital, this time, however, the BJP hopes to give the ruling party a tough fight although several exit polls have given Kejriwal's party a clear majority. The Congress which failed to open its account in the polls in 2015 will also be hoping to improve its poll tally.