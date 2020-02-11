AAP's 'mufflerman' trends as Kejriwal's party surges in Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) surged to a decisive lead in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 the party tweeted a picture of a kid with the AAP cap with the caption "mufflerman" referring to the party chief.

According to the Election Commission, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 58 seats with the BJP trailing far behind with 12 seats.

In the latest trends, AAP's Madal Lal has been leading from Kasturba Nagar after the second round of counting in the Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020.

However, AAP's Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is trailing from the Patparganj seat in the Delhi Assembly polls against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by 1576 votes in the fifth round of voting. Delhi Assembly Speaker and Aam Aadmi Party's Ram Niwas Goel is also trailing from Shahdara.

With the Congress drawing a blank in the early trends, Delhi Congress chief, Subhash Chopra said: "I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this."

"Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarisation by both BJP and AAP," Chopra added.

AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against Bharatiya Janata Party's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar constituency after fifth round of counting.

AAP candidate from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who is leading over BJP's Kapil Mishra said: "People want a govt that takes care of its citizens. People of Delhi have voted for development."

In the 2015 Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election, AAP had swept the polls with 67 of the 70 seats, however, a sweep of that nature is unlikely with the Opposition BJP leading in 14 seats.

As the leads favouring AAP started coming in the morning, the ruling party's supporters took to Twitter to celebrate.

