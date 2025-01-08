The body of a miner was recovered from the inundated coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso, in Dima Hasao, on Wednesday (Jan 8), where eight miners still continue to be trapped.

Rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army Troops are underway in the area.

"Many attempts were made yesterday but we didn't succeed... A joint team dived today (in the mine) and we have recovered one body," news agency ANI quoted HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as saying.

The mine collapse posed several challenges in the rescue operation, with hazardous underground conditions that hindered efforts to reach the trapped workers.

In response, diving experts have been called upon to provide critical support and assistance.

"Diving in other places is another thing but in these situations, we need experts as we cannot guesstimate what conditions would be there inside. There can be several types of mining equipment which can hinder the rescue process," Kandari said.

Rat holes complicating rescue efforts

The mine's complex layout, and multiple rat holes, are complicating rescue efforts to locate survivors.

"We are told that there are rat holes down there - depending on where other people are trapped - this operation will continue," Kandari added.

A massive joint rescue operation is underway by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Dima Hasao to save eight miners who are trapped in a coal mine.

The operation was halted for a brief time last evening but is now in full force, said NDRF Deputy Commandant, N. Tiwari.

"The operation was closed yesterday evening, and we have resumed the operation again this morning. We expect and hope to reach our miners as soon as possible and rescue them," he said.

Meanwhile, a miner who worked in the mine said, "A lot of people were in the mine and suddenly people started shouting that water is filling, around 30-35 people came up and nearly 15-16 were still trapped."

(With inputs from agencies)