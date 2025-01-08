India Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, on Tuesday (Jan 7) announced the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections. During a press conference at the plenary hall of New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, the top poll body announced that elections will be held in Delhi in a single phase on February 5. Results will be declared on February 8.

Kumar tackled concerns over voting percentage and EVM credibility with his signature poetic style during the press conference. In a unique approach, he recited a few "shayaris", Urdu couplets, to convey his stance on these issues.

“Sab sawaal ki ehmiyat rakhte hain, jawab toh banta hai. Aadatan qalam-band jawab dete rahe, aaj roobaru bhi banta hai. Kya pata kal ho na ho, aaj jawab toh banta hai," said Kumar.

This roughly translates to: Every question holds importance, hence, they must be answered. Usually, I've given written responses, today I'll face you in person too. Who knows what tomorrow may bring, but today I'll respond.

'Kar na sakein ikraar toh koi..'

He recited the second "shayari" while responding to the allegations of ballot rigging by political leaders.

“Kar na sakein ikraar toh koi baat nahi, meri wafa ka unko aitbaar toh hai. Shikayat bhale hi unki majboori ho, magar sunna, sehna, suljhana humari aadat toh hai."

This translates to: If they cannot acknowledge, it's alright, They at least trust my loyalty.

Their complaints may be out of compulsion, But listening, enduring, and resolving is my habit.

'Shak ka ilaaj toh haqeem Luqman ke paas...'

The third 'shayari' came as a response to the ones levelling allegations against the Election Commission questioning their smooth functioning.

To this, Kumar said, “Aaropon aur ilzamaat ka daur chale, koi gila nahi. Jhooth ke gubbaron ko bulandi mile, koi shikwa nahi. Har parinaam mein pramaand dete hain par woh bina saboot shakk ki nayi duniya raunak karte hain. Aur shakk ka ilaaj toh haqeem luqman ke paas bhi nahi."

This translates to: Let the cycle of accusations and allegations continue, I have no complaints. Let the bubbles of lies soar high, I have no grievances. We provide evidence for every outcome, but they revel in a new world of doubt without proof. And the cure for doubt, even the wise Luqman couldn't provide.

Delhi assembly elections would be the last polls to be conducted under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s watch, who is set to retire on February 18.

He is supposed to dispose of all official formalities related to Delhi polls before he hangs his boots, which will allow his successor enough time before the Election Commission gears up for assembly polls in Bihar state.

(With inputs from agencies)