The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce schedule for assembly elections in the national capital on Tuesday at 2 pm IST (8:30 am GMT). According to reports, polls will likely be held in Delhi in the second week of February and then the results might be announced on February 17. The poll body will hold a press conference today at the plenary hall of New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

Advertisment

Last elections under CEC Rajiv Kumar’s watch

Delhi assembly elections would be the last polls to be conducted under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s watch, who is set to retire on February 18.

He is supposed to dispose all official formalities related to Delhi polls before he hangs his boots, which will allow his successor enough time before the Election Commission gears up for assembly polls in Bihar state.

Advertisment

Also read: Former Delhi CM Kejriwal promises to waive 'inflated' water bills if AAP returns to power

PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are two major contenders in the polls, which will be held on Delhi’s 70 assembly seats. BJP has pitted former MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji seat. On Saturday (Jan 4), the BJP released its first list of 29 candidates; whereas the AAP has already announced its candidates on all 70 seats.

The copy will be updated once the election commission announces poll schedule.