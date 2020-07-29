Arrival of Rafale combat aircraft marks beginning of new era in military history, says Rajnath Singh

Rafale arrival in India will make the Indian Air Force (IAF) much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

Singh's comments came moments after the compact aircrafts landed safely in Ambala airbase.

''The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the IAF,'' he said in a tweet.

The aircraft' flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world, he said.

''Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country,'' he added.

Rajnath thanked Modi for his courage and decisiveness, and for taking the right decision to get the aircrafts through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France.

He also thanked the French government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft, despite the severe restrictions posed by COVID pandemic.