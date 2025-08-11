/Alert! IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 11 Telangana districts, including Hyderabad — Details inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, for Monday. As per the latest IMD bulletin, isolated areas in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds across all 33 districts of the state. Hyderabad and its nearby areas are expected to experience a generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds is very likely to prevail in the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 22, respectively,” the bulletin said.

Following the alert, the IMD directed people of Telangana to prepare for a vigorous southwest monsoon till this week. "A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form in the northwestern Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, Telangana is very likely to receive copious amounts of rainfall until August 16. Experience another very good spell of monsoon showers in the coming few days. Hyderabad will receive heavy rains between Wednesday and Friday,” Head of IMD, Hyderabad, Dr. K. Nagaratna, said on Monday morning, Telangana Today reported.

IMD issues 'Yellow' alert till Aug 13 and an 'Orange' alert till Aug 17

Additionally, the IMD has issued a yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall for August 11-13 for Hyderabad and multiple districts, including Mulugu, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.