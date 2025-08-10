/Delhi shivers in August! Heavy rain brings coldest day in 14 years at 26°C—See the forecast for next 6 days

Delhi experienced its coldest August day in at least 14 years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature dipping to 26.4 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees below the normal seasonal average, following incessant rainfall in the national capital.

According to the news agency PTI, the available data since 2011 shows that the previous lowest August maximum temperature was 27.9 degrees Celsius, recorded in 2012. However, the IMD data for 2020 is not available. The continuous rain began around midnight on Friday and persisted through Saturday.

As per the IMD, the city's main station, Safdarjung, experienced 78.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. Other stations also reported heavy showers. Pragati Maidan saw 100 mm, Pusa 69 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm.

In addition, under thick cloud cover and spells of rain, the maximum temperature of the national capital was 26.4 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below average.

The IMD data indicates that this reading ranks among the 10 lowest maximum temperatures at Safdarjung station since 1969 for August. The weather department also predicted cloudy skies with more rainfall on Sunday.

Delhi's weather forecast for the next 6 days:

10 August: Rain accompanied by thunderstorms; temperature ranging from 29°C to 24°C with high humidity.

11 August: Thunderstorms with rain; temperature between 33°C and 25°C with humid conditions prevailing.

12 August: Showers with thunderstorms; temperature hovering between 32°C and 25°C, humidity to stay high.

13 August: Moderate rain with cloudy skies; temperature between 33°C and 23°C with high humidity.

14 August: Possibility of rain or thundershowers; Temperature to remain between 32°C and 23°C with humid weather.