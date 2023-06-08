Agni P, India's advanced missile capable of countering Pakistan

In a significant milestone, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight test of the new generation ballistic missile called 'Agni Prime' on 7 June 2023.

The test was conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, located off the coast of Odisha, on June 7, 2023, and it demonstrated the successful achievement of all objectives.

This particular launch was significant as it marked the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users, following three previously successful developmental trials of the missile.

The test also confirmed the system's accuracy and reliability.

Various range instrumentation systems, such as radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems were strategically deployed at different locations, including two ships positioned down-range, to collect comprehensive flight data covering the entire trajectory of the missile.

Senior officials from DRDO and the Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight test which sets the stage for the missile's integration into the Armed Forces.

Rajnath Singh, the Minister of Defence, extended his congratulations to DRDO and the Armed Forces for the successful test and the flawless performance of the new generation ballistic missile, Agni Prime.

Dr Samir V. Kamat, the Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, commended the efforts of the teams from DRDO laboratories and the users involved in the test launch. What is Agni Prime? The Agni P missile, developed by India's DRDO, is a two-stage ballistic missile that uses solid propellant and is stored in a canister.

It is equipped with a redundant navigation and guidance system.

The Agni Prime missile is an advanced version that follows the Agni-I and Agni-II missiles which are currently in operational use by the Strategic Forces Command.

Agni P incorporates significant upgrades including an improved composite motor casing, a manoeuvrable reentry vehicle (MaRV), and enhanced propellants, navigation, and guidance systems.

With the inclusion of a MaRV, the Agni-P missile gains the ability to deliver warheads to two distinct targets.

While its range is not sufficient to cover all regions of mainland China, media outlets quoting experts suggest that the primary objective of the Agni-P is to counter the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

However, if strategically launched from a suitable location, it could also potentially target the western, central, and southern regions of China.

In its second flight test on 18 December 2021, the missile demonstrated reliable performance and the successful operation of advanced technologies integrated into the system.

