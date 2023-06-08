WATCH | Anti-gay protests in Los Angeles after school votes on recognizing June as Pride month

Anti-gay demonstrators protested outside a school in Glendale, California, coinciding with a vote by the Los Angeles school board on recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Disturbing visuals emerged from the protest, showing a violent altercation among a large crowd outside the school district building.

Democratic politicians, known for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, strongly condemned the incident, denouncing the acts of violence and hate. Pro-LGBT and anti-LGBT protesters brawling outside a school board meeting in Glendale, California, as the school voted on recognizing June as Pride month.pic.twitter.com/3k66Rr98Rd — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 7, 2023 × This is not an isolated event, as a similar protest occurred outside a North Hollywood elementary school a week earlier, resulting in clashes between protesters and police.

In conservative Orange County, the board of supervisors recently voted to restrict the display of Pride flags on government property, seen as an attempt to undermine Pride month celebrations.

Additionally, a school board in the Inland Empire region rejected a history curriculum that mentioned Harvey Milk, a murdered civil rights activist and the first openly gay elected official in California's history, citing it as "activism" and questioning its relevance to the curriculum.

"My question is why even mention a pedophile," the conservative school board president said, according to the Press-Enterprise. "What does that got to do with our curriculum in schools? That's a form of activism."

Reacting to the protests, Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, who represents Glendale shared a video of the fight and rebuked the “continued acts of violence and hate towards our LGBTQ community” as “horrific," as per Guardian.