WATCH | Anti-gay protests in Los Angeles after school votes on recognizing June as Pride month

Los Angeles, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Protest scene Photograph:(Twitter)

Los Angeles Anti-gay protests: Democratic politicians, known for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, strongly condemned the incident, denouncing the acts of violence and hate.

Anti-gay demonstrators protested outside a school in Glendale, California, coinciding with a vote by the Los Angeles school board on recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Disturbing visuals emerged from the protest, showing a violent altercation among a large crowd outside the school district building.

Democratic politicians, known for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, strongly condemned the incident, denouncing the acts of violence and hate.

This is not an isolated event, as a similar protest occurred outside a North Hollywood elementary school a week earlier, resulting in clashes between protesters and police.

In conservative Orange County, the board of supervisors recently voted to restrict the display of Pride flags on government property, seen as an attempt to undermine Pride month celebrations.

Additionally, a school board in the Inland Empire region rejected a history curriculum that mentioned Harvey Milk, a murdered civil rights activist and the first openly gay elected official in California's history, citing it as "activism" and questioning its relevance to the curriculum.

Watch | CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits

“My question is why even mention a pedophile,” the conservative school board president said, according to the Press-Enterprise. “What does that got to do with our curriculum in schools? That’s a form of activism.”

Reacting to the protests, Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, who represents Glendale shared a video of the fight and rebuked the “continued acts of violence and hate towards our LGBTQ community” as “horrific," as per Guardian. 

The congressman in a tweet wrote, “We will not apologize for celebrating the strength and the diversity of our LGBTQ community." 

