Eight children injured in knife attack in France

Around eight children were injured after they were stabbed with a knife by a man in the French town of Annecy on Thursday.

The police acted swiftly and overpowered the accused. Police and military have also been dispatched to secure the premises and take the children to safety.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am (0745 GMT) on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

France’s Minister of the Interior and Overseas Gérald Darmanin confirmed in a tweet that the accused was caught.

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont été blessés par un individu armé d’un couteau dans un square à Annecy. L’individu a été interpellé grâce à l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023 ×

“Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police,” he tweeted in French.