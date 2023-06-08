ugc_banner

Eight children injured in knife attack in France

Paris Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Jun 08, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

The police acted swiftly and overpowered the accused. Police and military have also been dispatched to secure the premises and take the children to safety. Photograph:(Agencies)

France’s Minister of the Interior and Overseas Gérald Darmanin confirmed in a tweet that the accused was caught

Around eight children were injured after they were stabbed with a knife by a man in the French town of Annecy on Thursday.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am (0745 GMT) on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

“Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police,” he tweeted in French.

The officials are yet to confirm the identity of the attacker, but BFM TV reported that the assailant had been a Syrian asylum seeker.

This is a breaking story. More updates will be added soon

