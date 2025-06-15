/After weeks of unbearable heat, Delhi dances in rain; IMD predicts monsoon between June 19–25

After days of unbearable heat, Delhi finally received a much-needed breather as pre-monsoon showers swept across the capital and surrounding NCR regions. The city, which had been reeling under a heatwave with temperatures soaring past 45°C, experienced rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, offering significant relief to residents.

The IMD has predicted that this spell of pre-monsoon activity will continue intermittently over the next few days, with further thunderstorms, light to moderate rain, and strong surface winds expected. The much-awaited southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi between June 19 and June 25, slightly ahead of its usual schedule.

According to the IMD, a “moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph” passed through Delhi in the early hours.

Meanwhile, the weather department also urged residents to take precautions. "Stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary," the IMD advisory said, as flying debris and low visibility posed risks on the roads.

Earlier, the IMD has issued a red alert, warning residents of severe health risks and advising caution for outdoor activities.

What is a heat wave?

A heat wave is defined as a long period of excessively hot weather, usually accompanied by humidity. Heat waves can pose health risks, and put a strain on infrastructure, particularly due to high electricity consumption for cooling.



Heat waves are declared when temperatures exceed the average for a specific region.

Geologically, heat waves are caused by a combination of intense sunlight, high-pressure systems that trap warm air and lead to hot winds, reduced cloud cover, and lack of cooling breezes.



Heat waves typically last for days, but can extend to weeks. Heatstroke, dehydration are among health risks associated with heat waves, which are typically accompanied by power outages due to a rise in cooling demand.