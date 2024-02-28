After Rajya Sabha coup, BJP gears for usurping power in Himachal Pradesh assembly

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to upstage Congress to win the sole Rajya Sabha (Upper House) seat in Himachal Pradesh, the party has now sought a no-trust vote in the state assembly. The Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, alongside other BJP MLAs, met the Himachal Pradesh governor, early on Wednesday and sought a test of strength for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government.

"We have pulled off a victory when our chances seemed very low. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the Rajya Sabha elections. Currently, the Congress government has lost the moral right to stay in power," said Thakur after meeting Governor Shiv Pratak Shukla.

Thakur demanded a division of votes for passing the state budget, scheduled to be presented in the state assembly later in the day, instead of a voice vote.

According to experts, if BJP's request is allowed, the division of votes would establish the actual support of each party. If Congress fails to get the budget passed, it would automatically prove that it lacks a majority in the House.