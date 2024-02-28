BJP alleges Congress MPs raised pro-Pakistan slogans after Rajya Sabha victory

The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday night filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, alleging that supporters of Rajya Sabha (Upper House) member Syed Naseer Hussain raised pro-Pakistan slogans, following his election victory.

The BJP alleged in its complaint that soon after the returning officer announced Hussain's win, some of his supporters gathered around, and started allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long live Pakistan) slogans in celebration.

"It was as if these supporters of Naseer Hussain shouted those slogans of Pakistan Zindabad hailing and praising Pakistan on the election of Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha or Upper House in India," read the complaint.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted an unverified video of Congress workers celebrating Hussain's win, alleging that the slogans can be heard being chanted in the clip.

"Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised after Congress’s Naseer Hussain, political secretary of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka. Congress’s obsession with Pakistan is dangerous. It is taking India towards balkanisation. We can’t afford it," Malviya said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

(Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the video or the claims made by the parties involved at this stage)



Congress’s obsession with Pakistan is dangerous. It is taking India towards balkanisation. We can’t afford it. pic.twitter.com/uh49RignSf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 27, 2024 × Several top BJP leaders, including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former party general secretary CT Ravi reposted the video with the same claims.

As the controversy snowballed, Hussain posted a video on his social media accounts, clarifying that some of his supporters shouted slogans like "Naseer Hussain Zindabad", "Naseer Sahab Zindabad" and "Congress Party Zindabad". Clarification on today's incident pic.twitter.com/cJuiYCU3H1 — Dr Syed Naseer Hussain,MP Rajya Sabha (@NasirHussainINC) February 27, 2024 × "I didn't hear whatever was shown in the media. If I had heard that, I would have objected, condemned the statement, and called for necessary action against them," said Hussain.

"However, as far as I am concerned, when I was there, there were no such slogans that were raised, because if the slogans had been raised in our presence then I am sure no sane person or an Indian citizen would have tolerated it. So let us wait for the enquiry and whatever comes forward, we will be there in the public domain. Thank you so much," he added.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state, Congress bagged three while BJP took the remaining seat. Apart from Hussain, Congress managed to send Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar to New Delhi while BJP's Narayana K. Bhandage will take a seat in the Upper House, come the next session.