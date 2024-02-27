BJP claims Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh loses majority amid reports of cross-voting in RS polls

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (Feb 27) claimed that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh state has lost the majority. The claim was made after reports of cross-voting by at least nine legislators of the ruling party in the Rajya Sabha elections for lone seat from the state.

Congress won the state in the 2022 elections with a comfortable majority of 40 seats in the 68-member house. The government of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu Sikhu was also backed by three independent MLAs. The BJP, on the other hand, won just 25 seats.

BJP leader and former CM of the state Jairam Thakur said,“Budget will be presented tomorrow. We will discuss the Budget tomorrow and then we will see the situation there. But I can see that the government has lost the majority."

If reports of cross-voting by nine Congress MLAs turn out to be true, the support for the Sikhu government will be reduced to just 31, against the majority mark of 35.

Congress party currently governs just two states in the country: Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

How BJP managed to challenge the grand old party?

The BJP fielded Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Upper House seat.

Mahajan is a three-time Congress MLA and has been a minister in the state, before joining the BJP in September 2022 ahead of the assembly polls.

Despite claims by the BJP, CM Sikhu said he is confident that his party MLAs must have voted in favour of the party candidate. “We have 40 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha and unless MLAs are bought off, we will get all the votes," he was quoted as saying.

Rajya Sabha elections

Elections to fill 15 seats of the upper house of the Indian Parliament were held Tuesday in three states: Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Polling was held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal, 67 out of the total 68 candidates cast their votes in elections as one Congress MLA was hospitalised due to illness.