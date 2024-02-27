Setback for BJP? Karnataka MLA cross-votes for Congress in Rajya Sabha elections

In what may be a setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming general elections, BJP MLA ST Somashekar, on Tuesday (Feb 27) cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Indian parliament) elections in favour of the opposition Congress.

The BJP chief whip Doddanagouda G. Patil announced the cross-vote as counting is expected to be underway in the Rajya Sabha elections where 15 seats across three states were up for grabs.

BJP MLA cross-votes

The voting began at 9:00 am (local time) to fill four seats from the southern state of Karnataka in the upper house of the Indian parliament.

WATCH | Indian foreign & finance ministers to contest Lok Sabha polls | India General Elections 2024 The BJP chief whip said that the party will take action against the MLA who cross-voted. “It is confirmed that (Karnataka MLA) ST Somashekar has cross-voted. We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken,” said Patil.

Notably, Somashekar before casting his vote said “I will vote in favour of those who assure me and give confidence that they will give funds for the water and other management in my constituency.”

Meanwhile, another MLA, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, chose to abstain from voting. Both MLAs have recently expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP.

According to reports, the ruling Congress party shifted its MLAs to a private hotel on Monday (Feb 26) in a bid to prevent undue influence.

Five candidates are contesting for the four seats – Ajay Maken (Congress), Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress), G C Chandrasekhar (Congress), Narayansa Bhandage (BJP), and Kupendra Reddy from (JD(S)).

Each Rajya Sabha candidate would need at least 45 votes in the 224-MLA Karnataka Assembly to secure a seat. Congress, with its majority in the state assembly, would be able to secure three seats, while BJP is expected to secure at least one seat.

Congress has 135 MLAs in the Karnataka assembly which will allow them to elect its three candidates – Maken, Hussain and Chandrashekhar.

Meanwhile, the BJP has 66 MLAs and would easily be able to get its main candidate, Bhandage, elected.

Rajya Sabha elections

A total of 41 leaders for 56 seats, including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and BJP chief JP Nadda, were elected unopposed in recent days.

Also Read | AAP announces names of candidates from Delhi, Haryana for upcoming Indian General Election

The polling, on Tuesday, is being held for the Rajya Sabha seats from the Congress-ruled Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka as well as Uttar Pradesh governed by the ruling BJP.