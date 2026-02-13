/After Kanpur Lamborghini case, class 12 boy kills 6-year-old, injures 5 after car mows down people in UP

A six-year-old child died, and five others, including two women and two children, were injured after a speeding car, reportedly driven by a Class 12 student, ran over multiple people near Hanuman Temple on Kanpur Road, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday night.

The accident took place at nearly 8.30 pm in Banthra police station area in Lucknow district when Pramod Kumar of Sahijanpur parked his motorcycle by the roadside to buy goods from a nearby shop, according to a report by TOI.

Attempt to escape

Eyewitnesses said a speeding car travelling from Lucknow toward Kanpur first struck his motorcycle. When local residents tried to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped up in an attempt to escape.

Amid the chaos, the car hit 12-year-old Armaan. About 100 metres further on, it struck Sadhana Patel (35), her mother-in-law Meena Devi (60), and her six-year-old son, Dikshant.

The underage driver reportedly fled the scene following the crash. Police have taken a girl who was travelling in the car into custody, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage as the search continues for the suspect, according to a report by Oneindia.

Seven killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Karnataka

Similarly, seven people, including six occupants of a car and one motorcycle rider, lost their lives in a multi-vehicle accident near Sulibele in Hosakote, nearly 35 km from Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday (February 13, 2026). The accident occurred at 4 AM near M. Satyavara village on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway 648.



While travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli, the car initially rammed a motorcycle moving ahead of it. Later, the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a canter vehicle. Amid the ongoing chaos, another car got wrapped up in the incident, resulting in a severe collision of multiple vehicles simultaneously involving two cars, a canter, and a motorcycle.