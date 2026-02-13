/Seven killed in multi-vehicle collision on National Highway-648 in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Seven people, including six occupants of a car and one motorcycle rider, lost their lives in a multi-vehicle accident near Sulibele in Hosakote, nearly 35 km from Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday (February 13, 2026). The accident occurred at 4 AM near M. Satyavara village on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway 648.

While travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli, the car initially rammed a motorcycle moving ahead of it. Later, the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a canter vehicle. Amid the ongoing chaos, another car got wrapped up in the incident, resulting in a severe collision of multiple vehicles simultaneously involving two cars, a canter, and a motorcycle.

Death on the spot

As a result of the crash claimed the lives of six people travelling in the car, along with the motorcycle, all of whom died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to Hoskote Government Hospital, prompting police to register a case and launching further probe, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

“The XUV appears to have been travelling at high speed; therefore, all the occupants died on the spot. They appear to be aged between 20 and 25, but their identities are yet to be established,” an investigating officer told The Hindu.

The impact of the collision was so severe that two rear wheels of the canter were torn off. Police also said that another SUV travelling behind the XUV rammed into it from the rear, but the two people in that vehicle were not injured.