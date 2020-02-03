After Indian diplomats, Belarusian diplomats face harassment in Islamabad

In the past, Indian diplomats have lodged complaints about the harassment they faced in Pakistan. Now, diplomats hailing from other countries have raised the matter of harassment.

On January 21, the Belarusian diplomatic mission received a threatening email against one of its diplomats. The email from a certain Muhammad Ahmed Rashid labelled a certain diplomat from the mission as ''anti-Pakistan'' and asked for him to be thrown out.

The Belarus mission raised the matter with Pakistani authorities seeking protection of the premises of the mission and demanding improved security.

Also read: Pakistan PM Imran Khan declares national emergency to fight locusts

The mission, in a strong message, asked the Pakistani foreign office to take action against the person who dropped the mail as a preventive measure.

2019 and 2018 saw several cased of harassment of Indian diplomats. From increased surveillance to cutting off electricity in cold winters of Islamabad to aggressively questioning anyone who visited the houses of Indian diplomats was increasingly becoming a norm.

In 2019, a major case of harassment of Indian diplomats by Pakistani security was witnessed. Within this, they physically stopped anyone attending an Iftar party hosted by the Indian mission.