/8-year-old girl raped and killed in UP's Bulandshahr; lured out of house with promise of golgappas

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district and her body was recovered on Saturday (Nov 7).According to police, the accused was known to the girl's family and she was lured out of her house on the pretext of treating her to golgappas. The accused has been identified as Ravi Kashyap, allegedly took her to an isolated plot around 500 metres from her home, sexually assaulted her and then struck her on the head with an iron rod. The girl died on the spot and the accused fled from the scene.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek Pratap Ajay said that the police received the information about the child's disappearance and launched an immediate search operation. Her body was later recovered with injury marks on the head. A case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Sikandrabad police station on the basis of a complaint.

How the incident came to light

According to information, the accused was employed at the same factory as the girl's father and lived in rented accommodation in the same building. The child went missing on Friday afternoon. After a missing complaint was filed nad search operation began, her body was recovered around 2 am on Saturday. The victim's family, originally from Badaun district, took her body to their native place after the post-mortem examination for the last rites.