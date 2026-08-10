/Security guard held for rape just 4 days on job in Ahmedabad, shot in leg while fleeing custody

A security guard arrested for allegedly raping a woman tenant on the terrace of a housing society in Ahmedabad was shot in the leg while reportedly trying to escape from police custody, police said on Monday (August 10). Officials confirmed that the act was done by the security guard just four days after joining duty, exposing negligence of the hiring agency, which prima facie failed to verify the accused's background. Officials said that a police constable also suffered a bullet injury during the incident, which occurred late Sunday (August 9, 2026) night.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector-1) Neeraj Badgujar said the accused identified as Dharam Singh, originally hailing from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, reportedly blocked the woman before sexually assaulting her and then locked her on the terrace before fleeing.



He added that the incident took place late Saturday night when the victim went to the terrace of the building for a walk and added that CCTV footage showed that the guard went to the terrace using the elevator and stairs. "Singh had started working as a security guard in the society just four days ago," Badgujar added.

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He also said the accused attempted to evade arrest by switching off his mobile phone. Ten teams, comprising personnel from the police, the local crime branch, and the crime branch, examined CCTV footage from the area and carried out a search operation, which led to Singh's arrest around 7-8 am near the Hebatpur area.



Badgujar stated that the accused Dharam Singh had previously worked as a security guard with various companies in Ahmedabad before taking up a position at the housing society in the Anandnagar area. He noted that the security agency that had hired Singh appeared, on the face of it, to have failed to verify his background, provide him with proper training, or collect basic personal details. "We will take strict action against the security agency as well," Badgujar said.