Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was interrogated by the Mumbai crime branch team for over eight hours in New Delhi as he remains in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, officials said on Saturday.

The crime branch team comprising four officers questioned Rana on Wednesday for his alleged role in the conspiracy of the Mumbai terror attacks, an official said.

However, during the questioning, Rana gave evasive answers and did not cooperate, the official said. But, the official did not give any further information.

Reportedly, he told investigators that he had "no connection whatsoever" with the planning or execution of the attack.

Rana further claimed that his childhood friend and co-accused David Coleman Headley was solely responsible for the reconnaissance and planning aspects.

Earlier also, Headley admitted to conducting recce missions across India, including in Mumbai, on behalf of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

While, during the investigation, Rana said that apart from Mumbai and Delhi, he travelled to Kerala too, claiming that he went there tomeet a known acquaintance and had provided the individual's name and address to the agency.

Rana also cited memory lapses, saying that he was unable to recall specific details related to the attack as it occurred 17 years ago.

Rana, 64, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States earlier this month after a long legal battle and diplomatic wrangling. Since arriving in India, he has been held under round-the-clock surveillance in a fortified cell inside the CGO Complex, reported PTI.

Investigators from the National Investigation Agency are probing Rana's alleged coordination with Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and his known associate, David Coleman Headley (aka Daood Gilani), whose reconnaissance helped carry out the 26/11 attacks.

