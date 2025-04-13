Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the second consecutive day on Saturday (Apr 13).

Rana, 64, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States last week after a long legal battle and diplomatic wrangling. Since arriving in India, he has been held under round-the-clock surveillance in a fortified cell inside the CGO Complex, reports PTI.

Rana getting special treatment?

As per reports, Tahawwur Rana has demanded three things from the authorities: pen, paper and a Quran (Islamic holy book). However, speaking to HT, authorities insisted that Rana was being treated "as any other arrested person with no special treatment" with no special concessions beyond those required by law.

Describing him as a "religious man" one officer said: "He requested for a copy of Quran which we provided. He is seen offering Namaz five times in his cell".

"Beyond that, he has not made any other demands," added the officer.

Authorities are keeping an eye on Rana to ensure that he does not use the pen to harm himself.

Probe on

Investigators from the National Investigation Agency are probing Rana's alleged coordination with Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and his known associate, David Coleman Headley (aka Daood Gilani), whose reconnaissance helped carry out the 26/11 attacks. Among other angles, Rana is being questioned about key meetings in Dubai and his movements across India in the weeks preceding the tragic attack.

Rana is allowed to meet a legal aid lawyer from the Delhi Legal Services Authority every other day, as per court instructions. He also undergoes routine medical checks every 48 hours.

Rana's lawyer's last-minute plea to Marco Rubio

As per reports, Rana's lawyer made a last-ditch attempt to stop the extradition by writing a letter to the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. Rana's lawyer, while citing his health, claimed there was a possibility of him being tortured because of "human rights record and jail conditions in India".

However, Rubio's office rejected the plea and said: "As the official responsible for managing the department’s extradition responsibilities, I confirm that the decision to surrender Mr Rana to India complies with the United States’ obligations under the convention (CAT) and its implementing statute and regulations".

(With inputs from agencies)