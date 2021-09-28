19-year-old Pakistani terrorist, Ali Babar Patra, surrendered in J&K

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Pakistan was arrested by the Indian Army on Tuesday in a significant security operation.

Ali Babar Patra, a 19-year-old LeT terrorist from Pakistan's Punjab province, is a native of Okhara.

In an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, he was apprehended by security forces.

Two infiltrators crossed the border, while four more terrorists were on the Pakistani side, according to Major Vats.



He also stated that on September 25, an incident occurred in which one terrorist was killed and another was captured.



"1 terrorist neutralised, another terrorist caught during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir," Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division said.

For almost 9 days, the Army conducted a significant operation along the Line of Control in Uri Sector.

On September, the soldiers discovered a terrorist infiltration attempt, which resulted in a firefight.

Their custody also yielded a sizable stockpile of weapons and ammo.

The Uri operation yielded seven AK series rifles, nine handguns and revolvers, more than 80 grenades, and Indian and Pakistani money.

