US Vice President Kamala Harris referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism during meeting with PM Modi: Shringla

After PM Modi's engagement with US Vice President Kamala Harris, India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the US vice president had referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism.

"Vice President Harris said that there were terror groups working there and asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups don't impact US and India's security," India's foreign secretary said.

Shringla added that both leaders agreed cross-border terrorism existed and that, "India was the victim of terrorism for several decades now."

India's foreign secretary informed that US Vice President Kamala Harris agreed on the need to closely monitor Pakistan's support for terror groups.

Shringla said PM Modi and vice president Harris discussed India-US collaboration in space cooperation including information technology, healthcare and other critical areas.

On PM Modi's meeting with Japanese PM Suga, India's foreign secretary said both leaders "reaffirmed their commitment towards a free and open inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

"They agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation including the areas of defence equipment and technologies," Shringla added.

PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Suga also committed to ensure the smooth implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project, Shringla said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

