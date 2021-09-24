PM Modi invites US Vice President Kamala Harris to India, says her election a historic event

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Sep 24, 2021, 01:40 AM(IST)

Glimpses from the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris. (Picture courtesy: @PMOIndia) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented Kamala Harris for being the first Indian-American woman and person of colour to be elected vice president of the United States.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended a formal invitation to US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit India. 

He said, "The people of India are waiting to welcome you. I extend to you an invitation to visit India."

Harris is the first Indian-American woman and person of colour to be elected vice president of the United States.
 

×

 

×

"Your election as Vice President of the United States has been an important and historic event," the Indian Prime Minister said of the Indian-origin Democratic leader.

×

"You are an inspiration to many people all around the world. I am certain that our bilateral ties will reach new heights under President Biden's and your leadership," he said.

×

Earlier in June this year, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Harris and discussed the US' strategy for global vaccine sharing and the Quad vaccine initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Topics

Read in App