PM Modi invites US Vice President Kamala Harris to India, says her election a historic event

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended a formal invitation to US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit India.

He said, "The people of India are waiting to welcome you. I extend to you an invitation to visit India."

Harris is the first Indian-American woman and person of colour to be elected vice president of the United States.



Tête-à-tête between PM @narendramodi and @VP Kamala Harris before commencing delegation level talks. This is their first in-person meeting.

"The people of India are waiting to welcome you. I extend to you an invitation to visit India," PM Modi to US Vice President Kamala Harris, in Washington DC

"Your election as Vice President of the United States has been an important and historic event," the Indian Prime Minister said of the Indian-origin Democratic leader.

Your (Kamala Harris) election as Vice President of USA has been an important & historic event. You're a source of inspiration for many across the world. I'm confident that under Pres Biden & your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights: PM Narendra Modi

"You are an inspiration to many people all around the world. I am certain that our bilateral ties will reach new heights under President Biden's and your leadership," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris seen having a conversation at the premises of the White House after their joint statement

Earlier in June this year, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Harris and discussed the US' strategy for global vaccine sharing and the Quad vaccine initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)