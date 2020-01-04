19 trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern railway region

As many as 19 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog was recorded in parts of India.

"Dense Fog recorded in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, West MP and Bihar; Moderate to Dense Fog in isolated pockets over West UP and Punjab. Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST of today (200 m or less): Kota, Gwalior, Jhansi and Gaya-50 each; Agra and Amritsar-200 each," IMD in a tweet said.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital improved from the `very poor` category to the `poor` category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301 400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The weather forecast agency has also predicted that Delhi is likely to receive moderate fog in the next week.



