1,076 coronavirus reported in India in last 24 hours, 32 deaths: Health ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India surged by 1076 in the last 24 hours with 32 new deaths, the health ministry informed on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 13,835 which includes 1,1616 active cases. 1,766 people have been cured of the virus so far.

452 people have died due to the virus in the country, the health ministry said.

Kerala on Friday reported just one COVID-19 case. There are now 138 active cases in the state with 255 people cured, the state health ministry said.

Fourteen more people were detected with the virus in Punjab today with 211 having tested positive for the virus in the state even as Mumbai reported 77 new COVID-19 cases with five new death. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai has now reached 2,120 including which includes 121 deaths.

Meanwhile, the health ministry sources told ANI that 63,000 Personal protective equipment(PPE) kits which had arrived from China recently did not fulfill the criteria.

In Haryana, the number of active cases rose to 135 with 86 patients having recovered from the virus.