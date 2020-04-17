India's coronavirus mediplomacy: Russia says thanks to New Delhi; HCQ sent to Gulf

India's mediplomacy, or sending medicines - hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol is being lauded globally with Russia being the latest entrant. Russia is one of the 55 countries India is sending the hydroxychloroquine.

The spokesperson of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov said, "The decision of the Indian leadership to send medicines to Russia to help fight coronavirus is in line with the spirit of partnership between the two countries and was received with a sense of gratitude."

"Moscow is pleased and grateful for the decision of the Indian government to deliver a batch of medicines to Russia to fight the coronavirus, We regard this decision of India as an effective step towards implementing the agreements on cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken on March 25 on the COVID-19 crisis.

Putin's spokesperson also said, "Moscow is well aware that India, which itself is going through difficult times in terms of fighting the epidemic threat, made this decision guided by the common spirit of partnership between the two countries."

PM Modi-President Putin conversations were followed by talks between foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla and Russian Deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov during which both sides talked about the close bilateral cooperation in ensuring the welfare of each other’s stranded citizens in their respective countries due to COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf region, India has given Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Bahrain, Paracetamol to Kuwait. HCQ to UAE and Oman are in the pipeline. New Delhi has also sent its rapid response teams to Kuwait as part of helping out its extended neighbourhood policy.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa over the COVID-19 crisis which is part of his global engagement. PM Modi has spoken to over 20 world leaders over the crisis and in many conversations request for HCQ has been common.