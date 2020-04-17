Average growth of coronavirus in India was 2.1% in March, 1.2% in April: Health ministry

India's health ministry said today that the average growth of coronavirus cases was at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 between March 15 to March 31.

"There is 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased coronavirus testings," India's health ministry official Lav Aggarwal said.

"The ratio between recovered coronavirus patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India which is higher than that in several other counties," the health official spokesman said.

The health ministry said it is aiming to make 10 lakh RTPCR kits by the month of May indigenously.

The ministry informed that 1,007 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country with 23 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 38 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 353 in the state.