Maharashtra reports 288 more cases, seven deaths in 24 hours

India's home minister Amit Shah said today that the Modi government will leave no stone unturned in fight against coronavirus, ensuring minimum disruption in people’s lives.

Also Read: India's growth among best in G20 nations, says RBI chief

As the virus spread in the country, Delhi Police informed today that 26 police personnel, including a station house officer are in quarantine after they came in contact with a constable who was carrying the COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 288 more coronavirus cases with seven more deaths in the state. The total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 3,204 and deaths at 194, the state government informed.

In Andhra Pradesh, 38 more coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with the number of confirmed cases rising to 572. Fourteen people have died due to the virus in the state.

In Gujarat, 92 more coronavirus cases were reported with the total number of cases rising to 1,021 in the state. Thirty-eight people have died due to the virus in the state.

