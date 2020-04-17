India's growth among best in G20 nations; GDP to grow at 7.4% in 2021-22, says RBI chief

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das today in a press meet said that India among a handful of countries that are projecting positive growth.

"For 2020-21, International Monetary Fund projects sizable reshaped recoveries, close to 9 percentage points for the global GDP. India is expected to post a sharp turnaround & resume its pre-COVID, pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4% in 2020-21," he said in his address to media.

Shaktikanta Das unveiled measures to ease liquidity and bank credit; and to support the economy and enable normal functioning of markets, as part of the economic relief to mitigate the fallout of coronavirus lockdown.

"Targeted Long-Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) auction of Rs 25,000 crore to be conducted today."

"RBI has targetted sectors that have face difficulty in accessing the market or don't have adequate liquidity."



Reverse repo rate cut by 25 basis points from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent. The cut in reverse repo rate is to encourage banks to lend more, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Das announced that Rs 6.9 lakh crore absorbed by RBI on April 15 using reverse repo rate.

"Non-banking finance companies can also avail relaxed non-performing assets (NPA) classification to their borrowers," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

"To maintain the bank's health, RBI said that the lenders will have to maintain 10% higher provisions on accounts. Non-performing classification will exclude moratorium period sais RBI Governor.RBI increases WMA limits by 60 per cent, to plan their market borrowings better. The facility will be available until September 30," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.



Mentioning the economical difficulties generated by coronavirus crisis RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that today humanity is facing the trial of its time, as COVID-19 grips the world with its deadly embrace. In this kind of environment Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been very proactive & monitoring the situation closely.