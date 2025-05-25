‘We cannot tolerate such things’: Tejashwi backs Lalu after brother Tej Pratap’s RJD expulsion

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (May 25) responded to the dramatic expulsion of his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the party and the family.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took the step after accusing his son of behaving irresponsibly and said such conduct was not in line with the party's or family's values.

The decision came just a day after Tej Pratap shared a photo on social media with a woman, describing her as his partner for nearly 12 years. The post was soon deleted, and Tej Pratap later claimed his Facebook account had been hacked and the photo wrongly edited.

Tejashwi says party discipline must be maintained

Speaking to reporters about the controversy, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions.”

Tejashwi added that the RJD president had made his views very clear. “Our party's chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn't question such things... What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only.”

Lalu Yadav says values must come first

Lalu Prasad Yadav took to platform X (formerly Twitter) to explain why he made the decision to remove his elder son from the party and family.

“Activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions,” he wrote.

He continued, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice.”

“Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life,” Prasad said.