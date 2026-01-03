/‘Terrorists can hold degrees…’: Rajnath Singh warns of ‘alarming trend’ of white-collar terrorism

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (Jan 2) warned of an “alarming trend” of white-collar terrorism that is emerging in the country, saying that highly-educated people are working against our society. Singh made the remarks in the aftermath of the Delhi blast that killed 15 people. Speaking at the 104th foundation day of Bhupal Nobles’ University in Udaipur, the defence minister highlighted that doctors were behind the car bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10.

“Today, an alarming trend of white-collar terrorism is emerging in the country. Highly-educated people are working against society and the country,” Singh said as quoted by news agency PTI.

“The perpetrators of the (Delhi) bomb blast were doctors – those who write 'Rx' on prescriptions, yet have RDX in their hands. This highlights the need for knowledge to be accompanied by values and character,” he added, referring to the Delhi blast.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On November 10, an i20 car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital, killing 15 people and injuring several others. Investigators revealed that Umar Nabi, who was driving the car, was part of a bigger white-collar terror network in Faridabad. Several other doctors involved in the network were also arrested.

“The purpose of education is not only professional success but also the development of morality, ethics and human character,” Singh stressed. “Any education system that cannot fulfil this objective, which does not impart humility, a sense of character and 'dharma' (righteousness) along with knowledge, is incomplete”

The defence minister added that terrorists need not be illiterate. They can hold university and college degrees, but still become terrorists because they lack wisdom.