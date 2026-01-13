/‘Operation Sindoor remains ongoing’: Indian Army chief warns Pak against ‘any future misadventure’

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday (Jan 13) issued a clear warning to Pakistan during the annual press briefing ahead of the Army Day on January 15. He stated that the operation was conceptualised and executed with precision and lasted 88 hours, following an initiation of 22 minutes, during which seven out of nine terror targets were successfully destroyed. He added that the Op Sindoor has reset strategic assumptions by striking deep into Pakistan, dismantling terror infrastructure and puncturing the nation’s nuclear rhetoric.

“Following the Pahalgam terror attack, a clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level. Op Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on 7th May and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to 10th May, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the long-standing nuclear rhetoric,” General Dwiwedi said.

He further stated that the operation remains ongoing, warning Pakistan that “any future misadventure” will attract retaliation

“The army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions. As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing. Any future misadventure will be resolutely responded to,” the Army chief said.

He further stated, “Here, I must acknowledge the proactive roles of all stakeholders. At the national level, including CAPFs, int agencies, civic bodies, state administration and other ministries, whether it’s MHA, Railways, and many more. Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-services synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond.”

The army chief highlighted the significant reduction in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir since May 10, noting 31 terrorists were killed in the year 2025. He also stated that the active number of local terrorists is now in single digits in the region, and only two recruitments took place in the year.

“In J&K, since 10th May, the situation along the western front in J&K remains sensitive but firmly under control. In 2025, 31 terrorists were eliminated, of which 65% were Pakistan origin, including the three perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack neutralised in Operation Mahadev. Active terrorist local terrorists are now in single digits. Terrorist recruitment is almost non-existent, with only two in 2025,” he said. “Clear indicators of positive change in J&K include robust development activity, revival of tourism and Shree Amarnath Yatra, which saw more than 4 lakh pilgrims, exceeding the five-year average. The theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape.”