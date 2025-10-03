/‘No contaminants found in cough syrup samples’: DGHS issues advisory on paediatric use

The Union Health Ministry on Friday issued a statement on the reported deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to alleged consumption of cough syrups, and ruled out any contamination due to chemicals such as Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG) in them after conducting tests. Reacting to the quality concerns related to cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh, health ministry said that a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and others, visited the site in the state.

“Various samples were collected in coordination with the state authorities including samples of various cough syrups. As per the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury,” the union health ministry said in the statement.

It added that the Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG.

The central government clarified that the blood/CSF samples were tested by NIV Pune for common pathogens and one case was found positive for Leptospirosis.

At least six children in MP’s Chhindwara district lost their lives while 20-25 are still sick, due to the alleged consumption of such cough syrups.

“Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories. Multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases,” the health ministry said.

Deaths due to cough syrups in Rajasthan

In the case of reported deaths of children in Rajasthan, the Union health ministry clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be “potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG.”

“Product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use,” the statement said.

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also took cognisance of the use of cough syrups and issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population and called for sensitising people and medical practitioners.

“The cough syrups and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years,” the advisory said.

Any use for ages above 5 years should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drug combinations, it added.

“Non-pharmacological measures, including adequate hydration, rest, supportive measures should be first line of approach,” the advisory noted.