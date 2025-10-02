A judge has approved a controversial plan to release 45,000 gallons of radioactive water into the Hudson River. New Jersey-based Holtec International won a lawsuit against New York that had challenged its plans to discharge radioactive substances from its Indian Point nuclear plant, which is no longer functioning. In 2023, the state passed the "Save the Hudson" bill aimed at preventing Holtec from releasing wastewater from its defunct nuclear facility. The Hudson River provides drinking water to more than 100,000 people, and extensive clean-up efforts have been undertaken in the past to make it safe for the residents. Meanwhile, the Indian Point nuclear power plant was permanently shut down in 2021 after nearly six decades of operation. It was sold to Holtec International, a company that specialises in dismantling retired nuclear plants and managing spent nuclear fuel.

The "Save the Hudson" bill was passed unanimously by both chambers of the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. Environmental regulations were updated under it, and fines were established for those who violated the laws established to keep the Hudson clean. However, Holtec's attorneys argued that New York overstepped its authority by passing the "Save the Hudson" bill. US District Judge Kenneth Karas ruled last week that discharges from the decommissioned nuclear facility can only be regulated by the federal authority. He added that New York's ban on doing so was unconstitutional.

Holtec argued that releasing nuclear wastewater into rivers has been a common practice for decades. Further, it stated that 45,000 gallons of radioactive water will be slowly discharged. Meanwhile, experts say that Holtec can handle the water differently. Other options include storing the water in sealed containers at the site instead of releasing it into the Hudson. Holtec told Patch, "Radiological discharge is the sole purview of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission" and that "the treated water is monitored and sampled to ensure that it meets regulatory requirements before it is released and will be a small fraction of the 3 millirem total annual limit imposed by the NRC."