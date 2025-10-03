/'All hell will break...': Trump sets FINAL deadline for Hamas

US President Donald Trump has been on a mission to broker peace in the war between Israel and Hamas. After the 20-point Gaza deal, he has now given Hamas an ultimatum until Sunday evening. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, has said ‘there will be peace in the Middle East’; with that, he also said ‘one way or the other’. He has come out really strong, saying if Hamas disagrees with the deal this time, all hell will break loose. The 79-year-old, who has been headstrong about ending this war, has asked the group to release all hostages, dead or alive. The language comes across as stern and suggests there is no room for compromise.

Here's what Trump said:

“Hamas has been a ruthless and violent threat, for many years, in the Middle East! They have killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together. As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas “soldiers” have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, “GO,” for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed. I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help. Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance! Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East. THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop. RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW! An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time.