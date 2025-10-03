/Why are cars heavier than bikes? Here’s what Rahul Gandhi explains - and leaves BJP ‘amused’

Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi landed in a political storm after his remarks on the topic that why cars are heavier than motorcycles. Speaking at EIA University in Envigado, Colombia, the Congress leader tried to explain the weight difference between the two vehicles.

"To carry one passenger, you need 3,000 kg of metal in a car, while a 100-kg motorcycle carries two passengers. So why is a motorcycle able to carry two passengers with 150 kg of metal, and a car needs 3,000 kg?" Gandhi asked the students.

The politician continued to explain to students that a car engine “kills the driver on impact,” whereas a motorcycle is lighter because its engine separates from the rider during an accident.

“In a motorcycle, when you have an impact, the engine is separated from you. So, the engine doesn’t hurt you. In a car, when you have an impact, the engine comes into the car. So, the car is designed to stop the engine from killing you,” the Congress leader said.

The politician then said that electric mobility could solve the particular issue by decentralising power through multiple smaller motors rather than a centralised engine.

Gandhi said, “The electric motor allows you to put a motor there, and there, and there. So, the electric motor is a decentralisation of power. That’s really its effectiveness."

'I haven't heard this much gibberish'

Gandhi's explanation did not go well with the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, as he termed the Congress leader's words as "gibberish".