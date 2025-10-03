‘If you want to retain your place on world map...’: Army chief’s stern warning to Pak | Watch

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a fierce warning to Pakistan on Friday and said the neighbour must stop state-sponsored terrorism or its very existence will be in danger. In the dire warning, General Dwivedi said, if provoked again, India will show no restraint as it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0. “If Pakistan wants to retain its place in world history and geography, it must stop state-sponsored terrorism. We will not show any restraint this time as we did during Operation Sindoor 1.0 and will go a step ahead if provoked again,” the Army chief said at an event in Rajasthan. “It is possible that we will hit it so hard that Pakistan will be compelled to rethink if it wants to retain its place in history and geography or not,” he added.

General Dwivedi further asked the Indian troops to stay prepared, saying they may get another opportunity to unleash their firepower soon. “Please be fully prepared. God willing, you will get another opportunity very soon. All the best for it. Jai Hind,” he added.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on May 7, destroying nine terror launchpads and killed over 100 terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and deep inside Pakistan’s mainland in retaliation of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which Pakistani terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in the tourist hotspot.

India’s May 7 military action rattled Pakistan to the core and its military launched drone and missile attacks in the following 2-3 days, targeting India’s military as well as civilian locations. However, the Indian forces thwarted the Pakistani attacks, and prevented any damage to the country’s key installations, including civilian locations.

The hostilities came to a halt on May 10 after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and pleaded for a ceasefire.

General Dwivedi’s statement gains significance, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan that Operation Sindoor is still underway and that any future provocation will invite an even stronger reply.

8-10 Pak fighter jets were reduced to rubble: Air Force Chief

The stern warning by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) came hours after Air Force (IAF) chief AP Singh disclosed that 8-10 Pakistani fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s were reduced to rubble during the India-Pakistan hostilities in May.

Speaking at the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations, the IAF chief also dismissed claims about Indian jets being destroyed, and termed them “manohar kahaniyan” (fascinating tales) by Pakistan.

He said that the 300 km strike inside Pakistani territory was the “longest kill” ever achieved by the air force, calling it the “highlight of the year” for the IAF.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had claimed in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that seven Indian fighter jets were downed.