/Manchester attack: UK Police killed one of three victims, admits chief constable

On Thursday (Oct 2), at least three were killed in a stabbing attack and car ramming incident outside a synagogue in Manchester in northern England. Greater Manchester Police responded to the situation and on Friday (Oct 3), the chief constable informed that the one death was due to police firing. He said, "The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.”



"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community. It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end,” he added.

On Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar people had gathered to worship. The police arrived at the spot and fired at one man, who is believed to be the offender. According to Greater Manchester Police, paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 AM (local time) and are tending to members of the public. The authorities confirmed four people have been injured in the incident. People have also been advised to stay away from the area as the forces deal with the situation. This has numbed the nation, UK PM Keir Starmer, who was attending the Euro summit, is heading back to chair the Cobra meeting on the Manchester attack.

