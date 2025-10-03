/Delhi court sends molestation accused self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Patiala House court has sent self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy, to a 14-day judicial custody in a molestation case. Saraswati is facing charges of molestation of from female students of a Delhi institute where he held a prominent post. He was on the run after Delhi Police sought his arrest before eventually being caught in Agra hotel. His lawyer, meanwhile, have moved three applications in the court regarding access to the seizure memo, signing of the case diary, and permission to receive Sanyasi food, traditional attire, medicines, and books. The court has asked the police to respond to these applications.

What is the case against Chaitanyananda Saraswati?

Saraswati is accused of molesting multiple girls pursuing PGDM from the institute where he is the manager. A total of 32 girls have made accusations and gotten their statements recorded. The students are reportedly from the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship quota. 17 of 32 victims have alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages, and unwanted physical contact by Saraswasti, reported the police.

Police also conducted a fresh search in the institute after the accused's arrest and found many objectionable things in the raid. “The search led to the recovery of one sex toy and five CDs purportedly containing pornographic content,” police reported. The authorities had also found two fake visiting cards of the accused which mentioned him as a “Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations” and a “member of the BRICS Joint Commission and a Special Envoy of India.”

Who is Chaitanyananda Saraswasti?



Chaitanyananda Saraswasti, also known as Parth Sarthy, is the manager of manager of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi. After the molestation complaint lodged against him by the administrator of Sri Sringeri Math & Its Properties, P.A. Murli, Sri Sharada Peethan has severed all ties with the accused.