/Swami Chaitanyanand’s pre-arrest bail plea rejected in financial irregularities case

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati over alleged financial irregularities. Earlier, a sexual harassment case was filed against Swami Chaitanyanand in which he was accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a Delhi-based institute. The Patiala House Court passed the order while observing that the nature of the accusations warrants custodial interrogation at this stage of the probe. The FIR was registered under charges of cheating by personation, cheating by dishonestly inducing a person to deliver property or consent to its retention, forgery, forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine, and criminal conspiracy.

Delhi Police said their investigation revealed Saraswati allegedly sublet the properties of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham to private companies for financial gains.

In the sexual harassment case, he reportedly confiscated the mobile phones and original certificates of the girls to force them to comply with his demands. The institute, affiliated with Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WATCH: New Delhi calls NATO chief's claim 'entirely baseless'

Delhi Police officials said they were making all efforts to nab Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who is on the run in the alleged sexual harassment case based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in New Delhi.

The police had said that statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages, and unwanted physical contact by the accused.

“He marked students first and asked them to deposit their phones so they could ‘focus on studies’. The phones would remain in his custody for some time, and in return, he would hand over a new one of his choice. This ensured that communication was under his control and did not reach anyone else,” said a former student.

It was mandatory for students to submit all original documents and certificates, which were returned only after completion of the course. This instilled fear as students did not resist or complain, fearful that their certificates might not be returned.

Politicians, foreign delegates, and company representatives frequently visited Saraswati who flaunted his contacts.