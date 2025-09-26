/Netanyahu wears a QR code during UNGA speech - Here’s what it contains

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wore a QR code during his address at the UN General Assembly on Friday (September 26). The Israeli PM said that the code had a link to a website documenting the October 7 atrocities. Other Israeli members, who were present in the assembly along with the PM, wore the same code batch.



The QR code was part of a broader Israeli public-diplomacy push in New York. Dozens of billboard trucks and digital screens near UN headquarters and in Times Square display the message “Remember October 7” alongside a QR code that links to the same documentation site.

‘This is Netanyahu, we haven’t forgotten you’

Netanyahu, during his UNGA address, separately addressed the Israeli hostages in Gaza via loudspeakers. First, he spoke in Hebrew, then English, saying, “Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu, speaking to you live from United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you.”

"We will not falter, we will not rest, until we bring ALL of you home,” Netanyahu added.

The Israeli PM also said that his speech was being streamed live on the cell phones of Gazans. He thanked his intelligence agency for doing it. He used the opportunity to send a message to Hamas as well, saying, “Lay down you arms, free hostages now. Let my people go. Free the hostages. all of the, the whole 48. If you do, you live, if not, Israel will hunt you down.”



He said if Hamas agrees to his demand, the war could end right now.



‘Charges of Genocide is baseless’



The Israeli PM accused that every citizen casualty is a tragedy for Israel and a “stategy” for Hamas. He denied the Gaza genocide accusation and called it “baseless”.

He even said that if Gazans do not have food, it’s because Hamas was stealing it. He said that Israel was accused of starving people of Gaza when, in reality, Netanyahu claimed, Israel was feeding them.

“What a joke,” he remarked.

Netanyahu orders to broadcast his UN speech across the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu's office ordered the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to install loudspeakers across the Gaza Strip to broadcast the PM's speech to its residents. However, the IDF, according to Channel 12, has opposed the order, highlighting that it would require soldiers to leave their posts. They will have to enter the areas in the Strip that could put them at risk, as Hamas could target them. Despite this, the Haaretz newspaper reported that the IDF will still obey the PMO's order and has also started preparations to broadcast Netanyahu’s speech across Gaza.