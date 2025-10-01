Google Preferred
  /Sheikh wants 'partner': What Delhi 'godman' allegedly told a victim as WhatsApp chat leaked

Jatin Verma
Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 01, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 16:30 IST
Delhi Police apprehended Chaitanyananda Saraswati from Agra Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi Police arrested Chaitanyananda Saraswati from Agra. He faces charges of molesting over 17 female students, among other things

As the probe into allegations of sexual harassment by Delhi-based self-proclaimed guru, Chaitanyananda Saraswati, continues, a leaked WhatsApp conversation has come to light. The chat, allegedly between Saraswati and a female student, shows him inquiring about a potential sex partner for a ‘Dubai sheikh’. While the full context of the reference to the ‘Dubai sheikh’ is unclear, investigators believe it could shed light on his inappropriate behaviour toward his victims.

This leak follows closely after Chaitanyananda and his female associates were taken by police to his religious institution for an on-site investigation. The police are working to reconstruct the timeline of events related to the alleged molestation and to collect further evidence. The case against Chaitanyananda has made headlines, drawing attention to serious accusations of sexual misconduct, while also raising questions about the role of his close female aides in the operations of his institution. Police have remained silent on the details of their findings, but it has been reported that Saraswati has been uncooperative, attempting to mislead investigators on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, several revelations have also emerged. Authorities have found that Saraswati had used his phone to secretly photograph women and staff, engage in inappropriate conversations, and monitor students through a CCTV app. Additionally, his three female aides, who were closely involved with him at the institution, are accused of intimidating the victims and forcing them to erase compromising messages. Saraswati, who had been on the run for several days, was finally arrested in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Evidence from his phone further points to a disturbing pattern of predatory behaviour, including numerous photographs of students, female staff, and women from outside the institution, as well as screenshots of women’s profile pictures.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

