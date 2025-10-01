/Sheikh wants 'partner': What Delhi 'godman' allegedly told a victim as WhatsApp chat leaked

As the probe into allegations of sexual harassment by Delhi-based self-proclaimed guru, Chaitanyananda Saraswati, continues, a leaked WhatsApp conversation has come to light. The chat, allegedly between Saraswati and a female student, shows him inquiring about a potential sex partner for a ‘Dubai sheikh’. While the full context of the reference to the ‘Dubai sheikh’ is unclear, investigators believe it could shed light on his inappropriate behaviour toward his victims.

This leak follows closely after Chaitanyananda and his female associates were taken by police to his religious institution for an on-site investigation. The police are working to reconstruct the timeline of events related to the alleged molestation and to collect further evidence. The case against Chaitanyananda has made headlines, drawing attention to serious accusations of sexual misconduct, while also raising questions about the role of his close female aides in the operations of his institution. Police have remained silent on the details of their findings, but it has been reported that Saraswati has been uncooperative, attempting to mislead investigators on multiple occasions.

