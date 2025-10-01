/Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to visit India on two-day visit from December 5

Russian President Putin is expected to visit India on 5, 6th December for the annual summit. This annual summit comes in a year when both countries are celebrating 15 years of "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership". Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week confirmed that plans are underway for the upcoming visit of the Russian President to India.

The India-Russia Annual Summit is key element of India and Russia time, and the mechanism was established in 2000. The summit alternate between the two countries, with few gaps after the Covid pandemic. PM Modi first invited Putin during his July 2024 visit to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The Kremlin formally confirmed acceptance on May 5, 2025, after a phone call where Modi also congratulated Putin on the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day in World War II.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Focus during the visit will be defence ties, energy relationship. Both sides are going to discuss cooperation in grouping like BRICS, SCO. Russia supports India's bid for permanent membership of UNSC. Undoubtedly, war in Ukraine is something that will be something both sides have conversation on. India has called for dialogue & diplomacy for early resolution of the conflict, that has escalated the prices of food, fuel and commodity prices, impacting the global south. The upcoming visit of Russian President will be his first ever visit to India since the war in Ukraine started in 2022.